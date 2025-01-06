Hitting the High Notes with Opera Naples

Since 2006, Opera Naples has brought internationally acclaimed artists to town to perform.

Artistic and Music Director Ramón Tebar is poised to lead yet another robust season—one that includes a deepening collaboration with the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation.

This month, three separate and significant events will take place prior to regularly scheduled musical activities. Nicoletta Pavarotti, president of the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation, will host a round table discussion at the Wang Opera Center in Naples on January 12 to share her vision for expanding the foundation’s impact in the Naples community. Future opera stars will gather in Naples to participate in the Opera Naples Academy, culminating in a performance of the comedic masterpiece Don Pasquale on January 17 and January 19 at the Wang Opera Center. And, January 16-18, talented singers from around the world will compete for contracts with top opera houses in the International Voice Competition at the Bower School of Music & the Arts on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus in Fort Myers.

Nicoletta Pavarotti shared, “There is no better way to commemorate Luciano than with a season that emphasizes the development of the next generation of young singers.”