Holiday Dining at Le Colonial

Le Colonial opened its doors on December 14 and will host festive dinners on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve to celebrate!

Le Colonial Naples will dish out the flavors and spirit of 1920s Saigon from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, during which guests can order from the regular menu. On New Year’s Eve, the restaurant will serve dinner from 4 p.m. to midnight, and the lounge will be open until 1 a.m.

The New Year’s Eve festivities are priced at $150 per person for a three-course prix fixe dinner, an amuse bouche, and a glass of champagne. Le Colonial will also be open New Year’s Day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

Le Colonial Naples is open for dinner Sunday through Wednesday, from 4 to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, from 4 to 11 p.m. The lounge is open Sunday through Wednesday, from 3 to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, from 3 p.m. to midnight. The lounge is walk-in only, offering a special lounge menu. Social hour is offered from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit naples.lecolonial.com or call (239) 372-9700.