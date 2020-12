Holiday Fare

While this may not be a comprehensive list, there are many choices for those who choose not to cook over the holiday:

Alexander’s Restaurant: 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day. (239) 262-4999; alexandersnaples.com.

Barbatella: Open 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day. (239) 263-1955; barbatellanaples.com.

The Bay House: Open Christmas Eve for lunch and dinner 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Open Christmas Day for dinner only, 5-10 p.m. (239) 591-3837 and bayhousenaples.com.

Bayside Seafood Grill and Bar: Open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Christmas Eve and noon-8 p.m. Christmas Day. (239) 649-5552; baysideseafoodgrillandbar.com.

Chops City Grill: Open 4:30-10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; no early dining or happy hour. (239) 262-4677; chopscitygrill.com.

The Continental: Open 3:45-9 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day. (239) 659-0007; damicoscontinental.com.

Grappino: Open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day. (239) 331-4325; grappinonaples.com.

Hogfish Harry’s: Open 4- 9 p.m. Christmas Eve, with a special a la carte menu. Closed Christmas Day. (239) 776-7623; hogfishharrys.com.

M Waterfront Grille: Open Christmas Eve 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and noon-8 p.m. Christmas Day. The restaurant will serve a $69 three course pre-fixe menu. (239) 263-4421; mwaterfrontgrille.com.

Ocean Prime: Open 2-9 p.m. Christmas Eve and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Christmas Day. (239) 430-0404; ocean-prime.com.

Parmesan Pete’s: Open 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day. (239) 992-3663; parmesanpetes.com.

Pazzo! Cucina Italiana: Open 4:30-10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; no early dining or happy hour. Peter Andrews will provide live entertainment. (239) 434-8494; pazzoitaliancafe.com.

Ridgway Bar and Grill: Open noon-8 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (239) 262-5500; ridgwaybarandgrill.com.

Sails: Open 4:30-9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Christmas Day. (239)360-2000; sailsrestaurants.com.

Sea Salt: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day. (239) 434-7258; seasaltnaples.com.

True Food Kitchen: Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day. (239)431-4580 or visit truefoodkitchen.com.

Yabba Island Grill: Open 4:30-10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; no early dining or happy hour. Matty B will provide live music. For more, call (239) 262-5787; yabbaislandgrill.com