Holiday Gifts for All

Lilly Pulitzer’s Valli shift ($198) embellished with shimmering metallic threads of gold and silver is a party pleaser. Lilly Pulitzer, Naples

A spiffy Ralph Lauren Purple Label linen twill shirt ($495) would be an attractive addition to a gentleman’s winter wardrobe. Ralph Lauren, Naples

Ralph Lauren’s limited-edition, equestrian-inspired Polo watch ($2,000) captures

the moment before mallet meets ball. Ralph Lauren, Naples

Nancy Gonzalez’s chic Alix woven leather handbag ($2,250) is a versatile accessory complete with a removable chain-link strap and an adjustable shoulder strap. Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples

For a sports enthusiast, Vineyard Vines offers a tennis-themed silk tie ($85) in lime ice. Vineyard Vines, Naples

Add some pizzazz to a sneaker collection with a bespoke pair of Stuart Weitzman kicks ($295) embellished with faux pearls and offering the option of a backless profile. Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples

Ralph Lauren’s Harold suede tassel drivers ($695) will put an attractive pep into any man’s step. Ralph Lauren, Naples

Ralph Lauren’s Purple Label leather-trim canvas duffel ($1,995) is a classically sporty carry-on. Ralph Lauren, Naples

Lilly Pulitzer’s oversized flutter white orchid earrings ($48) are flirty and bold statement pieces. Lilly Pulitzer, Naples

For a sophisticated and elegant upgrade, this handcrafted Brackish Carew goose feather pocket square ($85) fits the bill. John Craig, Naples

Eton’s Medallion print silk pocket square ($65) adds a chic pop of color to a suit or jacket. John Craig, Naples

Sport a cool look in Maui Jim Shore Break polarized sunnies ($250). Edward Beiner, Naples

Concord’s whimsical golf ball–handle shoehorn ($40) is as desirable as a hole in one for the avid golf aficionado. John Craig, Naples