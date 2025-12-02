Holiday Glitz at The Ritz

For those who love a little sparkle to conjure the holiday spirit, consider a visit to either of the Ritz-Carlton properties in Naples this month. Both the beach and golf resorts glitter top-to-bottom with festive decor done in that elegant Ritz way. What’s more, each property hosts special seasonal events.

At The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, the annual walk-through of a life-size gingerbread house takes place at the resort on Vanderbilt Beach from December 13 through Christmas Day. The popular Teddy Bear Tea returns as well and encourages children to don their holiday attire and experience an afternoon tea service with seasonal treats and storytelling. It’s offered December 13 and 14, as well as December 19 through 24.

The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón features an Ugly Sweater Cocktail Party in the Bella Vista Lounge December 5 along with seasonal cocktails, music, and awards for attire. Snow Globe Dining & Cinema in the Court of Palms consists of holiday treats and dinner while watching movies and relaxing in the comfort of your own holiday oasis snow globe. Shows take place December 19 through 23 and December 26 and 27. Additionally, both locations offer Christmas brunch and New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as breakfasts with Santa.

