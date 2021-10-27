The Baker Museum at Artis—Naples opened its season with “Baseball Heroes: Works from the Jay H. Baker Collection,” a multimedia installation (to May 15) featuring “one of the most extraordinary collections of baseball memorabilia outside of the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” according to the museum. Other exhibitions include “Helen Levitt: In the Street,” a collection of her urban street photographs, to December 5; “Subject Matters: Selections from the Permanent Collection,” to March 2; and “Love in All Forms: Selections from the Art Collection of Patty and Jay Baker,” to May 15. “Florida Contemporary
2021-2022” is on display in Hayes Hall to July 17.
Home Run at The Baker Museum
Stop by the Artis—Naples museum to tour “Baseball Heroes: Works from the Jay H. Baker Collection,” to May 15
