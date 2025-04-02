Honor National Brunch Month Around Naples

As season winds down, are you looking for things to do with the few visitors who may still be occupying your guest rooms? It’s brunch to the rescue. Restaurants are increasingly embracing the growing appetite for the meal that wondrously marries the best parts of breakfast and lunch. And there’s no better time to enjoy this popular meal mash-up, as April is designated National Brunch Month.

One prime brunching spot, Naples Brunch at Mission Square, certainly fits the bill, serving homemade chicken salad on sourdough toast, as well as a pancake flight featuring very berry, cinnamon roll, and triple chocolate. Another choice is Lavender Café & Bistro in Naples, which offers natural grass-fed Prime sirloin steak and eggs, braised beef and egg, and a lobster tail omelet. The Continental in Old Naples provides more opportunities for fans of the breakfast-lunch fusion, with a weekday brunch and an expanded version on weekends.