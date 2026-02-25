Honor National Parks at the Big Cypress Celebration

The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks will host its annual Big Cypress Celebration at the Burns Lake Campground in Ochopee February 28. This adventure‑driven day connects supporters directly with the landscapes, wildlife, and programs their philanthropy makes possible.

The family‑friendly event features guided hikes offered every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with two hike options: a 90‑minute immersive walk and a 30‑minute introductory walk through Big Cypress National Preserve. Guests will also enjoy educational stations with park rangers and partners, hands‑on activities, a conservation presentation by William J. “Popeye” Osceola, live music by Gator Nate, and an artist-led painting activity with DaveL, plus food and beverages from Juanchitos Grill.

All proceeds directly support The Alliance’s mission to fund education, exploration and conservation across Florida’s four national parks. The event shines a spotlight on the Alliance’s efforts to fund youth environmental education, enhance visitor experiences, and provide essential support for scientific and restoration projects across Big Cypress National Preserve.

For more information, visit floridanationalparks.org/events/.