Honor World Bee Day in Naples

Celebrate one of the hardest working creatures on the planet on May 20. World Bee Day acknowledges the role bees and other pollinators play within the ecosystem. It is also a day to reflect on how bees provide a source of income for many while contributing to the well-being of the planet.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary offers an afternoon of activities centered around the bee, starting at 3 p.m. Take part in a honey-tasting panel, learn how to draw bees, and even create a beehive from cardboard. All activities are included with regular sanctuary admission of $17; ages 6 to 14, $6; children under 5, free.