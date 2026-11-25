Who: The Education Foundation of Collier County – Champions For Learning
What: Golden Apple Celebration of Teachers
Where: Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa
Photos by Olga Hayes and Reagan Rule
The evening honored Golden Apple recipients, Teachers of Distinction, and Collier County Public Schools Teachers of the Year for their extraordinary strides within the teaching profession
Who: The Education Foundation of Collier County – Champions For Learning
What: Golden Apple Celebration of Teachers
Where: Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa
Photos by Olga Hayes and Reagan Rule
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