Honoring Lynyrd Skynyrd at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

The 2024 Rockin’ on the River Concert Series at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater will continue on April 14 with a performance by Los Lonely Boys and The Artimus Pyle Band, honoring Ronnie Van Zant’s Lynyrd Skynyrd. The celebration of timeless rock classics will kick off at the Fort Myers amphitheater at 7 p.m.

Los Lonely Boys, inventors of their own “Texican Rock n’ Roll” style of music, will treat fans to a night filled with their chart-topping hits like “Heaven,” “More Than Love,” and “Nobody Else.” The band features Henry Garza, Jojo Garza, and Ringo Garza.

The Artimus Pyle Band, led by former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, will take concertgoers back to the golden era of Southern rock. Their new album, Anthems, includes “Sweet Home Alabama” (featuring Ronnie Dunn from Brooks & Dunn), “Simple Man” (featuring Sammy Hagar), Free Bird (featuring Dolly Parton), and many more. The band features Pyle, Brad Durden, Jerry Lyda, Dave Fowler, and Scott Raines.

Tickets are available online and range from general admission without seating for $45 to VIP Front Row Reserved Four Person High-Tops for $625.