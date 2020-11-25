Hope for Hospitality Restaurant Week Launches in Southwest Florida

To help alleviate the strain on Southwest Florida’s hospitality industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hope for Hospitality Restaurant Week will support 50 local restaurants in a 14-day food event from Sunday, November 29, to December 13. Southwest Florida’s hospitality is the sixth largest in the country and employs more than 65,000 people. The campaign will feature 3-course prix fixe ($39) menus at participating eateries.

Driven by the company’s passion to help restaurants and hospitality workers survive, the hospitality group harnessed the energy from the historically, well-attended spring and fall restaurant weeks. “Hospitality and tourism have been the backbone of Southwest Florida for as long as we can remember. The restaurant owners that have survived this far need a boost and the countless employees of the industry need support, fast.” said founder and event coordinator, Rafael J. Feliciano.

The Hope for Hospitality Restaurant Week serves to encourage diners to find participating restaurants with a prompt to give back to their community. One dollar from every meal sold during Hope for Hospitality Restaurant Week will be donated to Florida Gulf Coast University’s Resort & Hospitality Management program. Rooted in the understanding that the future of hospitality will not be canceled, support for the education of the industry is also important. “Our students are the future professionals of our area and hospitality industry all over. We’re all in this together” said Dr. Michael Martin, president of FGCU.

For more information about the event and for a list of participating restaurants, click here.