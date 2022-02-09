Hot Date Night Idea: Glassblowing in the Garden

If commemorating Valentine’s Day with a special piece of artwork created with your cupid sounds enticing, Naples glassblower Conrad Williams offers a date night package at his intimate, outdoor studio in Old Naples.

Williams walks couples through the tools and equipment, basic steps, and color options before helping them shape their own bowls, drinking glasses, oil lamps, or objets d’art. Williams’ studio is surrounded with orchids and a lush landscape. Though Williams has trained with some of the most respected glassblowers in the country—Dale Chihuly, Ben Moore, and Richard Royal—he is witty and down-to-earth, putting self-doubting participants immediately at ease.

“Few things can top the excitement of watching molten glass take shape. Participants bond over an enthralling experience, then walk away with both a precious piece of glass art that will endure, and memories that will last a lifetime,” Williams says. “Experiencing glassblowing in the evening is particularly enchanting. The glow from molten glass is bewitching as it lights the garden at night. Most people have never seen glassblowing in person, let alone tried it in such an intimate setting.” Date night starts at $500.