Hot Topic: Naples’ $9.5M Fire Station

The days of red brick and brass poles are over—at least in Naples. The city’s glistening Fire Station No. 1, which opened last year, is both a critical piece of civic infrastructure and an architectural thing of beauty. The 22,000-square-foot building sits on a site next to City Hall that has been home to fire stations since 1945. Designed by ADG Architecture, which has offices in Fort Myers and Port Charlotte, Station 1 cost $9.5 million and also serves as the city’s Emergency Operations Center. While the looks of it may be stunning, the key word is sturdy. The facility houses a computer-filled command center that can take a direct hit from a tornado, according to Naples Fire-Rescue Department Chief Pete DiMaria, and it also was built to withstand a Category Five hurricane.