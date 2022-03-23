How to Brew the Perfect Cup of Tea

When it comes to tea, there are nearly unlimited options—and all of them are healthy, according to Cathy Via, owner of Naples-based tea shop Cathy’s Herbs and Botanicals. Via says it’s best to buy a certified organic tea and to look for a later best-by date for freshness. While using loose leaf or bagged comes down to personal preference, she suggests enjoying teas contained in natural tea bags. Finally, Via cautions against brewing tea in overly hot water, which can make it bitter. And to add sweetness in a nutritious way, she recommends just a few drops of local honey.

Here’s Via’s tips for brewing the perfect cup of tea:

1. Bring water to a boil, then turn off the heat.

2. Add your tea and steep to desired strength (around 5 minutes).

3. If desired, add honey or sweetener while the tea is hot to help it dissolve.

4. Enjoy hot or cold.