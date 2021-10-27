Hunt Slonem’s “Zoo” at Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples

Harmon-Meek Gallery and the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples (CMON) will bring the works of neo-expressionist artist Hunt Slonem to the children and families of Southwest Florida from November 8, through February 2022.

Hunt Slonem’s “Zoo” is a collection of colorful, animal-focused artwork provided by the Harmon-Meek Gallery, which has lent exhibitions to more than a dozen museums nation-wide and has represented Slonem since 1996. This is Slonem’s first solo exhibition in a children’s museum.

“Slonem’s animal paintings delight viewers of all ages through his repetition of objects, textured use of oil paints, and use of bold colors,” said Kristine Meek, Harmon-Meek Gallery director and CMON board member. “Slonem draws on personal experiences and his lifelong love of animals to inspire his paintings.”

“’Zoo’ at CMON provides a fantastic opportunity for caregivers to talk with their children about works of art,” said Dena Rae Hancock, CEO of CMON. “Our educators encourage adults to ask their children which piece is their favorite and why, identify the animals in each painting, and spot similarities and differences between them.”

The Children’s Museum of Naples holds one of the largest collections of artwork of any children’s museum in the country. All art displayed within the museum features either children or animals.