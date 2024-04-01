Dr. Igor Levy-Reis is board-certified in neurology and in the subspecialties of geriatric neurology, neurophysiology, neuroimaging, and headache medicine. His neurology training was at Northwestern University in Chicago, followed by a fellowship at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and then a fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He is a reviewer for Alzheimer’s Association International Conference and a preceptor for the Lincoln Memorial University Medical School.

He is the author and co-author of several publications in peer-reviewed neurological journals, with citations in journals such as The New England Journal of Medicine and Neurology. He has participated in several drug trials of new neurological therapies and presented his research during the latest Alzheimer’s International Association meeting in Amsterdam.

He has recently been elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology (FAAN) in

recognition of valuable contributions to the academy and to the neurology community. He is also a member of the American Academy of Neurology, Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, and American Headache Society.

Levy-Reis has been practicing in Naples for the past 15 years. He sees patients with a broad range of neurological diseases and has special interest in patients with memory loss, such as Alzheimer’s disease, and chronic headaches, particularly migraines. He’s currently participating in Amyloid Brain imaging nationwide study on memory disorder.

NASA | Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L.

877 111th Ave. N., Suite 1 | Naples, FL 34108

239-594-8002 | nasamri.com