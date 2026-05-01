In Naples, waterfront is not a differentiator. It is a starting point.

What separates one property from another is how that waterfront functions. Whether you walk to the beach or need to drive. Whether your boat sits behind your home or is stored elsewhere. Whether downtown is part of daily life—or a planned destination.

Those distinctions are becoming more pronounced as new construction opportunities along Gulf Shore Boulevard continue to narrow.

At 2020 Gulf Shore, developed by Golub & Company in partnership with Barron Collier Companies, the defining characteristic is not a single feature, but a rare alignment. A Gulf-to-Bay site south of Doctor’s Pass. Unobstructed Gulf views across the protected Moorings Beach Park. Private boat slips on the bay. And proximity to downtown Naples measured in minutes, not miles.

From the bay, boats move out through Doctor’s Pass to the open Gulf. Across the street, the shoreline remains protected—preserving both access and the view.

“We were lucky to find this incredible gem of a site that has unrestricted views forever and boat slips, which is very rare on Gulf Shore Boulevard,” says Lee Golub, Managing Principal of Golub & Company. “And we’re close enough to downtown.”

Historically, buyers have had to prioritize one or two of those attributes. A beachfront condominium without dockage. A bayfront home with boating access but limited Gulf views. Or a property removed from the center of Naples’ dining and cultural life.

“It’s very rare that you’ll find a new construction development in Naples where you have proximity to downtown and boat slips available with direct access to the Gulf,” says Christine Lutz of the Dawn McKenna Group.

That reality is shaping a shift in the market, particularly among buyers transitioning from large single-family homes. The objective is not to replicate scale, but to preserve access—to maintain boating, the beach, and downtown connectivity while removing the ongoing demands of a standalone property.

At 2020 Gulf Shore, that shift is reflected in both scale and structure. The community is limited to fifteen residences, with eleven private boat slips, a ratio that prioritizes access over density. Residences are designed with the proportions of private homes, but with a more effortless ownership experience.

“We are making this a frictionless option for people so that buying a second home doesn’t need to be a second job,” Lutz says.

For buyers looking at Naples from outside the market this time of year, the focus tends to shift away from what exists today and toward what will still be attainable when the next season begins.

On this stretch of Gulf Shore Boulevard, those opportunities are finite.

At 2020 Gulf Shore, residences are now offered from $6.8 million.

For current availability or to arrange a private appointment, visit the Sales Gallery at 1400 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Suite 124, Naples, call 239-288-0388, or contact the sales team here.