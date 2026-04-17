Indulge in a Garesio Winery Pairing Lunch at Tulia Italian Steak

The newly opened Tulia Italian Steak in Naples will invite guests to indulge in a midday wine experience on May 4, featuring guest of honor Giovanna Garesio of the Garesio Winery in the Piedmont region of Italy.

Beginning at noon, the three-course lunch will be hosted by restaurant partner and wine director Marcello Palazzi, who will guide guests through a curated pairing menu by Chef Vincenzo Betulia alongside Garesio’s wines.

The lunch is one in a series of monthly wine lunches hosted by Tulia Italian Steak, bringing producers from around the world to Naples for guided wine and food experiences.

Garesio is the daughter of the winery’s founders and is regarded as the new generation of Italian producers. The vineyards span Piedmont’s Serralunga d’Alba, Monferrato, and Alta Langa regions, and focus on native varieties such as Nebbiolo and Barbera. She emphasizes a non-invasive, environmentally-conscious approach across the operation.

Inspired by the Italian tradition of lingering over a midday meal, guests will have th opportunity to meet Garesio and hear firsthand about the winery and the wines she produces.

The Garesio wine lunch is priced at $100 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Seating is limited. To reserve, email Marcello Palazzi at marcello@rusticfood.us.