Inn on Fifth to Host Fireworks on Fifth

The iconic Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites in downtown Naples will offer locals and visitors the perfect view to enjoy the City of Naples fireworks show on the Fourth of July. Visitors can skip the holiday crowds, parking, and traffic by staying the night at the Naples hotel.

The Inn on Fifth is hosting Fireworks on Fifth, a private rooftop viewing party exclusively for hotel guests, atop the Club Level Suites from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The July 4 celebration will feature an open bar, small bites, and desserts; music; and an unobstructed view of the fireworks show. The party is free for Club Level guests and an additional $100 per room (includes up to two adults and two children) for all other guests. To book a room, call (239) 403-8777.