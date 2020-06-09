Inn on Fifth Welcomes Back Guests with “Staycation” Accommodations

Locals can get away in the heart of downtown Naples with these exclusive offerings.

Florida residents in need of a getaway, but not quite ready to hop on a plane, may feel inclined to relax in-state. Meeting this need, a wide variety of fine accommodations from coast-to-coast are offering Florida residents some sweet incentives to chill in the Sunshine State. Naples’ very own The Inn on Fifth and Club Level Suites are participating in this incentive to encourage travelers to rest and relax closer to home.

For Collier and Lee County-residing guests, the boutique hotel will offer a “Just for Locals” package, featuring a reduced one-night rate and credit toward poolside food and beverage services. Residents from across Florida can enjoy a 25 percent accommodation on their overnight stays from Sunday to Thursday and a 20 percent accommodation on weekend getaways from Friday to Saturday through October 30.

The Inn on Fifth and Club Level Suites are also offering curated “Reunion” and “Stay Well” inclusive packages for vacationers looking to reconnect with family after time apart or spend much-needed time poolside.

In addition to these exclusive accommodations, the Inn on Fifth is taking additional precautions to ensure safe and enjoyable stays for all guests. To accomplish this, the inn has implemented a new program of cleaning protocols and safety guidelines.

To make a reservation, visit the website or call (239) 403-8777.