Inside Christina and Tim Moran’s Naples Nuptials

This is the story of a girl who donned 11 bridesmaid dresses and attended countless weddings before she herself became a blushing bride.

“Everyone knew I was single; it was sort of a joke,” says Christina Nolton. Interested in finding a life partner, Christina had tried an assortment of online dating options. At only 31 years of age, she was, however, not desperate to marry. She had an education, a job she loved, and a house. And for 12 years, she was a dog mom to Bentley, an Australian shepherd.

Born in Tampa and raised in Naples, Christina attended Liberty University in Virginia, graduating with a business and finance degree. In 2019 she returned to Naples and took a job with EECON Construction Services in the accounting department. “I was very content in life; I had lots of friends and family whom I am very close with,” she remarks.

In the fall of 2022, Christina was invited to a wedding; Tim Moran was also a guest. Born in Osprey, Florida, Tim attended Johnson & Wales University in Miami, where he studied culinary arts. After graduation, Tim worked as a private chef and a sommelier. During COVID he moved to Naples—where his parents lived—and soon began working full-time as an estate manager.

Interested in finding a partner, Tim was active on dating apps. “Naples is not an easy place to meet someone,” he admits. Although Tim and Christina were both seeking a partner online, Tim would never have popped up as an option for Christina as she had excluded meeting anyone younger than herself, and Tim is a few years her junior.

As you might guess, Tim and Christina became acquainted that night at the wedding. A friendship ensued, and after a few dates and the realization that their core values very much aligned, the two started seeing each other exclusively.

The Engagement

Almost immediately, the new couple were faced with some challenges: recovery from Hurricane Ian, a health issue for Christina, and the passing of Bentley—the furry friend she envisioned one day participating at her wedding.

“Tim was right by my side the whole time,” says Christina. “It really showed his true character.” One day, to cheer her up, Tim asked if she wanted to go look at rings. Not even aware of her ring size, she agreed. While they had fun, she thought nothing more of the shopping excursion.

Christmas and New Year celebrations that year were shared with both families. The next holiday looming—Valentine’s Day—was one Christina never particularly liked. She was adamant her engagement would never happen on that day but rather on “an average Tuesday.” Tim already knew this. In 2023, Valentine’s Day just happened to fall on a Tuesday. Tim recognized an opportunity to surprise Christina—something he says he loves to do.

He suggested they celebrate Valentine’s Day on Monday, February 13, instead. The next day Tim asked Christina to pick up some Taco Bell—one of Christina’s favorite fast-food meals—and meet at the beach to watch the sunset. Christina agreed but was in no hurry that afternoon—she had no clue Tim was planning to propose marriage as the sun went down at 6:19 p.m.

By 6 p.m., Christina had still not arrived. Tim grew nervous. He had a friend of Christina’s hidden farther down the beach ready to take photos. When Christina finally appeared, Tim says he “ushered her to a ratty beach chair” in view of a beautiful picnic setting, complete with a bouquet of red roses. Tim told Christina that no one had yet visited the site. A rule breaker, Tim suggested they sit there. A rule follower, Christina was aghast and said, “Absolutely not.” Tim finally had to divulge he was the creator of the special table before Christina would acquiesce.

Plans went only slightly awry, and Tim was eventually able to pop the question, with Christina’s girlfriend recording the proposal. The engagement ring—one Christina had tried in December—was hidden within a red rose in the bouquet. In the middle of all the excitement and only two bites into their Taco Bell dinner, Christina raised an important question: had Tim asked her dad for her hand in marriage?

Although he had, Tim claimed he had not and suggested they immediately go and seek his permission. They packed up the picnic and headed to the Nolton residence. When they pulled into the driveway, two sets of elated parents, a bounty of balloons, Champagne, and a celebratory meal awaited them.

The Big Day

They chose a wedding date of February 10, 2024. Determined to avoid any stress and just enjoy the process, Christina opted to hire a planner.

But first, the couple jumped into action and began scoping possible venues. Christina wanted a magical wedding setting in the style of a Tuscan garden. The couple decided on the Vineyards Country Club for the event. Turning a country club ballroom into an Italian garden requires a talented individual. For this feat, Christina found Kehrin Hassan of Jet Set Wed to help from “the design to the day of,” relinquishing all future planning to her mother and Hassan. “They had it down to every little detail,” she remarks.

Hassan, who loves weddings and organizing the biggest and best parties, always knew she would be in the event-planning business. “I am able to visualize a space completely different,” she says. And if Hassan is told something can’t be done, she quips, “I find a way.”

To downplay and disguise obvious golf club elements, Hassan draped the entire back side of the room; she added plenty of greenery and organic elements, choosing lighter hues—sage green, dusty pink, and sandy tones—for the linens and flowers. She capitalized on the existing arches, using them as an old-world detail, making it look like the venue was built expressly for Christina and Tim’s wedding. Told she could not suspend anything from the ceiling, Hassan had seven arms built that she used to hang romantic chandeliers from. She chose rustic chairs and checkered napkins for a dash of Southern charm.

“I can’t speak her praise enough,” Christina says about Hassan. Tim notes that many club members toured the space the day of and says they are still talking about the creativity involved in the planning.

With his food and beverage background, Tim was a very involved groom. He was especially concerned with the menu, saying, “I ventured off the beaten path.” He chose entrées that included filet or crab-stuffed flounder, as well as a vegetarian option (a big hit). If anyone missed the passed hors d’oeuvres, not to worry. Tim requested that a martini glass of tomato bisque soup and a triangle of grilled cheese sandwich be plated prior to the actual meal.

Knowing the wedding day often passes in a blur, Hassan arranged to have all Tim and Christina’s photos taken before the ceremony so they could fully participate in the cocktail reception. She also arranged a private room where the two could sequester themselves and take a moment to “just look at each other and acknowledge they were married,” says Hassan.

The dance party, led by local DJ Malike, got everyone moving and included a saxophonist and plenty of bourbon (courtesy of Tim) to fuel the fun. A huge fan of country music, Christina blissfully danced the night away. Just as the late-night Taco Bell snack arrived, the party got shut down because guests were having a little too much fun. Nonplussed, they grabbed doggie bags and continued celebrating at home.

The Honeymoon

The Monday following the ceremony, the couple left for a honeymoon in Barbados—an island neither had been to before. “I wanted a place Tim would not know anyone,” says Christina. (With his experience in the hospitality industry, Tim often knows someone wherever he visits.) The couple were able to enjoy a week basking in their new status as husband and wife—with no interference.

And then it was back to the real world. Thankfully, memories of the special day were captured in numerous photos and social media posts. “It was such an incredible experience; we would do it all over again,” they remark. Christina adds, “My mom and Kehrin gave me the dream wedding I never thought I was going to have.”

Story Credits:

Wedding design and planning by Kehrin Hassan, Jet Set Wed

Shot on location at Vineyards Country Club, Naples