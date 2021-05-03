Inspired Pop-Ups

The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott chains have a global reach and a broad, impressive array of culinary talent. Naples residents can now experience some of that richness without leaving home. A new culinary program, Artisan in Residence, brings the diversity of that talent to Lemonia at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort. Chefs from around the country are participating in a pop-up experience that aims to deliver unexpected flavors to a local audience.

Artisan in Residence kicked off on April 28 with Chef LaMara Davidson, founder and CEO of Cornbread & Kimchi, who blends Asian flavors with Southern down-home favorites to create what she calls “Seoulfood.” She has worked at The Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, JW Marriott in Austin, and the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas. Chef Davidson will be in residence at Lemonia until May 28. Some of her dishes include mandu (chicken and kimchi scallion dumplings with crispy skirt and chili soy sauce), dolsot bi bim bap (assorted vegetables and rice, topped with a fried egg), and bossam (grilled heritage farm smoked pork belly, artisan greens, cucumber, chive ssamjang).

The series will continue from June 9-28 with Chef Gihen Zitouni, Executive Sous Chef at The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage, who will create a menu highlighting her Tunisian flair. Artisan in Residence will be available Wednesday – Saturday evenings from 5:30 – 9:00pm, and reservations can be made by calling (239) 598-6644.