Interactive Evenings at Method & Concept

Contemporary art gallery and design studio Method & Concept is offering a series of monthly events called ARTWORX that will run seasonally from September through April. The events aim to connect the human experience to the arts through immersive and interactive engagements that provide a window into artists and their processes. These happenings—held in the gallery and its exterior garden space—include live demonstrations by a gallery artist, a culinary talent, and musicians. The first ARTWORX of the season is scheduled for September 30, 5 to 8 p.m. Method & Concept is located in The Collective in the Naples Design District.