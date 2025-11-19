Iron Joe Turkey Ride & Walk Returns Next Week

Naples Pathways Coalition (NPC) will host the twenty-first annual Iron Joe Turkey Ride & Walk, Naples’ Sunday-after-Thanksgiving tradition, at Eagle Lakes Community Park on November 30. The event is named in honor of cycling advocate and world-class Ironman triathlete Joe Bonness, one of the founding board members and past presidents of NPC.

Event Schedule

7 a.m. – Registration and breakfast open

8 a.m. – Start of the 62-mile ride

8:30 a.m. – Start of the 40-mile ride

9:30 a.m. – Start of the 20-mile ride

10 a.m. – Start of the 10-mile ride

10:05 a.m. – Start of the 5-mile ride

10:10 a.m. – Start of the 2.5- or 5- mile walk

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Afterparty with lunch, beer, and soft drinks, plus music, raffles, vendor expo, photo booth, and more.

The fully supported rides will be on well-marked, lower traffic roads for all levels, plus a 5-mile Family Fun Ride that is entirely inside the scenic park. There will also be a 2.5- or 5-mile walk on a trail. After the ride, participants will enjoy lunch from Jason’s Deli.

Online registration is open here. Registration is also available in person on November 29 at Jason’s Deli (2700 Immokalee Road, Naples 34110) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on November 30 at Eagle Lakes Community Park from 7 to 10 a.m.