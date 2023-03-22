It’s All Fun and Games at Chips Sports Pub

Luminary Hotel & Co. in downtown Fort Myers recently debuted Chips Sports Pub with the area’s first Topgolf Swing Suite, combining top-notch drinks and dining with the beloved social game. Located just a few steps away from Ella Mae’s Diner facing Bay Street, Chips invites guests to gather for a meal or light bites with friends, all while practicing their drive. Chips is open Sunday through Thursday, from 3 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m., with happy hour daily from 3 to 6 p.m. Bar seating is first come, first served.

“We’re excited to add Chips to our lineup of restaurants and to introduce Fort Myers to the Topgolf Swing Suite experience,” said Bobby Nokley, general manager of Luminary Hotel & Co. “Chips is a fun spot for locals and our guests to hang out, gather for parties and meetings, and, of course, grab a club and work on their swing.”

The Topgolf Swing Suite delivers a one-of-a-kind simulation that is fun for golfers and non-golfers alike. Guests can book from two simulator bays offering games, such as a simulated Topgolf virtual experience, baseball pitching, and zombie dodgeball. Individual bays can comfortably accommodate up to eight players, with rates starting at $35 hour. For those planning a special event, private game suites can accommodate groups of 12 to 60. Chips’ food and drink menus were created by Luminary’s Executive Chef Mark Heiman and feature pub classics like hickory-smoked wings, smoked brisket tacos, tater tot nachoes, and more.

For more information on Chips Sports Pub & Topgolf Swing Suite at Luminary Hotel & Co., click here.