It’s Summer Camp Time

The lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer are upon us. When your children need something to do, send them to ARTScool 2023, a production of the Naples Art Institute. This summer camp for children and teens aged 5 to 17 offers hands-on arts classes during the months of June and July—from duct tape designs to photoshop fun—in half- or full-day weekly sessions.

Accredited art instructors guide innately curious minds in creating projects involving painting, drawing, mixed media, paper, clay, printmaking, and more. Sign your child up for weekly classes ($150 for half day, $300 for full day—tuition assistance is available) held on site at the Naples Art Institute in downtown Naples on the northwest corner of Cambier Park.

Founded in 1954, the Naples Art Institute has served the community by encouraging appreciation and understanding of the visual arts; the mission of the nonprofit organization remains to promote and advance education, interest, and participation in the visual arts.