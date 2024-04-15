J. Alexander’s is New, Yet Familiar

For many Neapolitans, the arrival of J. Alexander’s was like having a longtime friend from another city move to the neighborhood. (A note: this eatery is not related to Alexander’s Garden Restaurant, the popular spot chef/owner Alexander Bernard has operated in town for many years.)

J. Alexander’s is a casual-upscale concept with more than 35 locations across 15 states, including seven in Florida. The new venue in Naples opened in mid-January on Tamiami Trail North in the space formerly occupied by Buca di Beppo.

The menu offers a broad array of selections without being overwhelming. From spinach con queso and Giuseppe’s meatballs to salads with tropical, Thai, or Italian flair, first courses cater to many tastes. Entrées include wood-fired steaks, slow-roasted prime rib, tuna, trout, crab cakes, barbecued baby back ribs, and four variations on chicken. Sides are plentiful, and desserts are presented tableside by the servers.

The kitchen team grinds chuck daily for burgers and makes salad dressings and veggie burgers in-house. Beverages include a respectable selection of wines by the bottle and glass, as well as handcrafted cocktails and martinis. The restaurant offers dine-in, online ordering, and delivery services. It also features a private dining room for special events.