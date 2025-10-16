J. Alexander’s to Host Orin Swift Wine Dinner

J. Alexander’s in Naples will partner with Orin Swift Cellars to host an exclusive four-course wine dinner on October 20

J. Alexander’s in Naples will partner with Orin Swift Cellars to host an exclusive wine dinner on October 20. Photo courtesy of Orin Swift Cellars
J. Alexander’s in Naples will partner with Orin Swift Cellars to host an exclusive wine dinner on October 20 at 6:30 p.m. Diners will savor a four-course menu paired with award-winning wines, beginning with a welcome cocktail crafted with Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Each course will highlight the nuances and craftsmanship of both the food and wine. The meal begins with a crab-stuffed shrimp paired with Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc from the Russian River Valley, followed by a Parmesan crisp Caesar salad paired with Slander Pinot Noir from California.

For the main course, diners will savor a steak Diane with Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon from the Napa Valley. For dessert, a pot de crème paired with Advice from John Merlot from California.

The dinner is $150 per person, excluding gratuity. Guests must be 21 years and older, and are encouraged to reserve their spots early, as seating is limited.

To reserve, visit JAlexanders.com.

