J. Alexander’s to Host Orin Swift Wine Dinner

J. Alexander’s in Naples will partner with Orin Swift Cellars to host an exclusive wine dinner on October 20 at 6:30 p.m. Diners will savor a four-course menu paired with award-winning wines, beginning with a welcome cocktail crafted with Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Each course will highlight the nuances and craftsmanship of both the food and wine. The meal begins with a crab-stuffed shrimp paired with Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc from the Russian River Valley, followed by a Parmesan crisp Caesar salad paired with Slander Pinot Noir from California.

For the main course, diners will savor a steak Diane with Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon from the Napa Valley. For dessert, a pot de crème paired with Advice from John Merlot from California.

The dinner is $150 per person, excluding gratuity. Guests must be 21 years and older, and are encouraged to reserve their spots early, as seating is limited.

To reserve, visit JAlexanders.com.