J.McLaughlin Launches Everglades Collection

J.McLaughlin will partner with The Everglades Foundation for the fifth year in a row with the release of a limited-edition collection of women’s and men’s apparel and accessories, which will be available for purchase in all J.McLaughlin Florida stores and online. A total of 10 percent of proceeds from the collection will go to The Everglades Foundation.

“We’re thrilled to partner with The Everglades Foundation and help support its important mission to restore and protect America’s Everglades. With 25 locations in Florida, J.McLaughlin truly considers Florida our second home,” said Kevin McLaughlin, co-founder and creative director. “Being a good neighbor is essential to our company ethos and we can’t think of a better way to help keep Florida beautiful than by supporting an organization that is committed to protecting the vitally important Everglades ecosystem.”

This year’s print, Flamingo Palm, was inspired by South Florida’s iconic imagery. Through the sales of The Everglades Foundation collection and Local & Loyal events, J.McLaughlin has been able to support the foundation’s Everglades Literacy program, which has trained 4,500 teachers and impacted more than 150,000 students in the state of Florida.

“The Everglades Literacy Program empowers the next generation of conservation stewards to continue our mission of restoring and protecting one of the most important and unique ecosystems in the world,” said Eric Eikenberg, CEO of The Everglades Foundation. “Our longstanding partnership with J.McLaughlin speaks of their commitment to protect Florida’s water and habitat.”

The Everglades is the largest subtropical wetland in North America, the freshwater supply to nine million Floridians, and the home to 2,000 species of plants and animals, with more than 70 of them federally threatened or endangered. The Everglades Foundation leads efforts to restore and protect the Everglades through science, advocacy, and education.

A series of J.McLaughlin in-store events will take place this spring throughout Florida to raise awareness and funds for The Everglades Foundation, including a statewide shopping event on April 7, Everglades Day.