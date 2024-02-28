James Nowak Works on View at The Real Macaw

The Real Macaw on Bayshore Drive will unveil “Symphonies of Color,” an exhibit of paintings by Naples-based artist James Nowak on March 1. The exhibit is part of the Bayshore Arts District’s First Friday art walk.

Siobhan Cleveland, owner of The Real Macaw, selected Nowak’s works as the restaurant’s artistic focal point for the First Friday fete. His paintings will be displayed in The Real Macaw’s lush alfresco and interior dining rooms from 3 to 10 p.m.

Reservations are available at therealmacaw.com/reservations or by calling 239-732-1188. For more information about Nowak’s paintings, visit jamesnowak.com.