Dr. Loeffler is an internationally renowned oncologist who, for 20 years, was the chairperson of the radiation oncology department at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School. He also was director of the Francis Burr Proton Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, chair of radiation oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital, and founder of the Brain Tumor Center at Dana–Farber Cancer Institute. He is the Herman and Joan Suit professor emeritus at Harvard Medical School and a former Harvard Medical School neurosurgery professor. He is a member of The National Academy of Medicine and author of 400-plus publications and co-editor of nine cancer textbooks.

Dr. Loeffler has been featured 15 years consecutively among America’s Top Doctors, 13 years in Boston Magazine as a Top Doc, and in Castle Connolly America’s Top Doctors and Castle Connolly America’s Top Doctors for Cancer every year since 2016.

Dr. Loeffler has spent his career investigating specialized radiation delivery technologies such as stereotactic radiation and proton therapy. His work helped develop the use of stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), now the mainstay treatment for benign and malignant intracranial tumors. This research paved the way for developing stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR), also known as stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), now widely used for malignancies throughout the body. As a result of this work, he received the Jacob Fabrikant Award for Lifetime Achievement in the field of stereotactic radiosurgery.

With more than 100 years of combined experience in the practice of radiation oncology and having seen more than 40,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients, Inspire Oncology represents the most experienced radiation oncology team in the nation. In their state-of-the-art facility, patients are treated with the utmost care and compassion, utilizing the latest radiation therapies.

Dr. Loeffler and Inspire Oncology make it a priority to provide world-class care for patients in the comfort of our own community, which includes a holistic approach to all their patients’ cancer needs including cancer nutrition, exercise oncology, and mental well-being. Inspire Oncology’s doctors recognize that each cancer patient is unique as they strive to form a special bond with each patient to help them reclaim their lives.

INSPIRE ONCOLOGY—JAY LOEFFLER, MD, FACR, FASTRO

8625 Collier Blvd., Suite 102, Naples, FL 34114

239-429-0400 | https://www.inspireoncology.com