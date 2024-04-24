Jerry Vallez Works On View in Naples

Legendary Naples artist Jerry Vallez will be celebrated with “Seascapes and Naples Stories: The Art of Jerry Vallez,” an exhibition of paintings at the Norris Center, on view May 1-30. The artist, who passed away in 2012, was known for his paintings of Naples’ scenes.

The exhibition was curated and organized by Jerry’s eldest daughter, Michelle Vallez, who selected approximately two dozen originals works in oil, acrylic, and watercolor. The showcase will also feature framed drawings and limited-edition lithographs and giclées.

Works on view include the Naples Pier from different perspectives at different points in its history; Palm Cottage; Crayton Cove; the original Naples Hotel; and Tin City, where his wife, Robah, constructed her popular Docks by Robah in her waterside workshop.

The public is welcome for an opening reception on May 2, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Norris Center in Old Naples.

For more information, contact Michelle at 239-207-5253 or mmallez@gmail.com.