Jet’s Pizza to Open on Vanderbilt Beach Road

Pizza lovers may debate the merits of deep dish vs. thin crust, but Detroit-style pizza is a category unto itself. Usually defined as a rectangular pie with a thick, crisp, and chewy crust, it was developed after World War II and has spread across the country—partly due to the efforts of Jet’s Pizza, which has more than 380 restaurants in 19 states.

Fortunately for Naples residents, one of those stores will soon open at 7211 Vanderbilt Beach Road. If you’re not a fan of deep dish, don’t fret: the menu is set to feature thin crust, New York-style pies, hand-tossed round pizzas, and calzones, customized with a choice of more than 20 toppings. You’ll also have a choice of crust flavors, as Jet’s offers butter, garlic, sesame seed, Cajun, or Romano, as well their signature Turbo Crust (garlic, butter, and Romano cheese). The calzones are refigured as Deli Boats, filled with a selection of meats, cheeses, and vegetables.

Detroit-style pizza is having a moment. There has been a 63 percent increase in menu placements over the past five years, and the pies were particularly popular during the pandemic. There was something about the thick crust that seemed comforting to consumers, and the pizzas travel and reheat well; because the cheese is baked directly on top of the dough, covered by the sauce, the crust has a tendency not to get soggy.

Beginning next week, visit Jet’s Pizza between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays) or call (239) 799-5387 to find out for yourself.