John Waite to Rock Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

British-born rockstar John Waite will take the stage at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater April 28 at 7 p.m. The Rockin’ on the River concert will include hits from the rocker’s 40-year career, including his stints as bassist and lead vocalist for The Babys, frontman for Bad English, and as a solo artist.

Waite’s catalogue of hits features beloved songs of the 1980s and 1990s, including “Missing You,” The Babys’ “Isn’t It Time,” and Bad English’s “When I See You Smile.” Others include “Tears,” “Change,” and “These Times Are Hard for Lovers.” “Every Step of The Way” and “If Anybody Had A Heart” appeared on the soundtrack to the 1986 Demi Moore film About Last Night. “Deal for Life,” penned by Martin Page and Bernie Taupin, was featured in the Days of Thunder soundtrack.

As a solo artist and as the lead singer of The Babys and Bad English, Waite was a fixture of album-oriented rock radio stations during the 1970s and 1980s. Waite had a talent for power ballads and driving arena rock, occasionally touching on new wave-styled power pop.

A selection of VIP, reserved seating, and general admission tickets are available, ranging from $20 to $125. Concertgoers can enjoy food and drinks served inside the venue, but outside food, drinks, and coolers are prohibited. Small lawn chairs and blankets are permitted in the general admission Back Lawn area.

