Just Peachy

Beat September’s heat with this peach salad from The Local

Peach Salad with Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Chef Jeff Mitchell, The Local

For the vinaigrette:

3-4 Garlic cloves thinly sliced

2 cups mirin

1 ½ tbsp. olive oil

¾ cup lemon juice

1 sprig rosemary

2 tbsp. whole ground mustard

4 tbsp. honey

Put garlic, rosemary, and olive oil into shallow pan and place in the oven at 350; roast for 10 minutes, and then let stand for about five minutes.

Place all ingredients including oil garlic and rosemary together into a mixing bowl and whisk together. The dressing will not completely emulsify.

For the peach rub:

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

2 tbsp. cardamom

2 tsp. ginger

2 pinches salt

Sprinkle rub on quartered peaches; quickly grill and cool in refrigerator. Grill for 2 minutes on a hot grill, just enough for grill marks, but the peaches should still be very firm.

Preparation:

Toss 3 oz. arugula with 1.5 honey mustard dressing and a pinch of salt.

To plate salad: add 1.5 oz goat cheese crumbles and 5 oz. grilled chicken breast, along with crushed pistachios, and finish with a drizzle of honey.