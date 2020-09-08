Just Peachy

Peach Salad with Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette
Chef Jeff Mitchell, The Local
For the vinaigrette:
3-4 Garlic cloves thinly sliced
2 cups mirin
1 ½ tbsp. olive oil
¾ cup lemon juice
1 sprig rosemary
2 tbsp. whole ground mustard
4 tbsp. honey
Put garlic, rosemary, and olive oil into shallow pan and place in the oven at 350; roast for 10 minutes, and then let stand for about five minutes.
Place all ingredients including oil garlic and rosemary together into a mixing bowl and whisk together. The dressing will not completely emulsify.
For the peach rub:
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
2 tbsp. cardamom
2 tsp. ginger
2 pinches salt
Sprinkle rub on quartered peaches; quickly grill and cool in refrigerator. Grill for 2 minutes on a hot grill, just enough for grill marks, but the peaches should still be very firm.
Preparation:
Toss 3 oz. arugula with 1.5 honey mustard dressing and a pinch of salt.
To plate salad: add 1.5 oz goat cheese crumbles and 5 oz. grilled chicken breast, along with crushed pistachios, and finish with a drizzle of honey.
