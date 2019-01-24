The historic Shangri-La Springs in Bonita Springs will be the backdrop to raise funds and awareness for Golisano Children’s Hospital’s new Behavioral Health Initiative. Guests at the Kids’ Minds Matter’s Secret Garden Gala will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails under the stars. An exquisite dinner by Crave Culinaire will pair nicely with the a live musical performance of “Bring Him Home” from Les Misérables by: Mr. Doug Renfroe, a nationally acclaimed bass baritone. Guest will hear an important message from the evening’s Key Note Speaker, Mr. Richard Keelan, child advocate certified in Mental Health First Aid, and have an opportunity to participate in the “Fund The Need” Live Auction.

Reservations will be limited to 300 patrons. Visit leehealthfoundation.org/secretgarden to purchase tickets.