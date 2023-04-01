Dr. Kiran Gill is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with specialty fellowship training in aesthetic surgery of the face, breast, and body. She offers a comprehensive concierge approach to beauty, from surgical rejuvenation to non-invasive skin and spa treatments.

As a female physician, plastic surgeon, and recipient of many of her offered treatments, Dr. Gill has the sensibility and keen understanding of her patients’ needs and cosmetic goals. She provides a compassionate, personalized and intuitive approach, based on integrity, precision, and innovation, to deliver exquisite, natural results for her patients. With her finger on the pulse of aesthetic medicine and continuously fine-tuning her techniques, Dr. Gill has distinguished herself as a consummate artist in the fields of breast surgery, facial rejuvenation, body sculpting, and anti-aging.

In 2018, she founded the Naples Aesthetic Institute (formerly, Aesthetics in Plastic Surgery by Kiran Gill MD) the only female-owned boutique plastic surgery practice in Southwest Florida with an onsite, fully accredited surgical suite and skin spa. In a private, tranquil, state-of-the-art environment, Dr. Gill and her team offer a full menu of services: “mommy makeovers,” breast enhancements, facelifts and facials, body sculpting, injectable billers, Botox, and DiamondGlow, as well as her skincare product line.

Dr. Gill completed her aesthetic surgery fellowship at the prestigious Few Institute in Chicago, and plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at Cleveland Clinic Florida, where she served as chief resident of plastic surgery. She completed four years of general surgery residency and earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at Rush University Medical Center. In 2001, she received her bachelor’s degree at Georgetown University.

Dr. Gill is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. She is passionately involved with the Physician Led Access Network (PLAN) in Collier County providing breast reconstruction for uninsured and underinsured women.

NAPLES AESTHETIC INSTITUTE

6610 Willow Park Drive, Ste. 104 | Naples

239-596-8000 | kirangillmd.com