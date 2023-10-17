Le Colonial to Open in November

Le Colonial will soon have a new home in Naples. To honor the restaurant’s thirtieth anniversary, restaurateurs Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King are bringing their timeless French-Vietnamese eatery to 445 Fifth Avenue South.

Slated to open in late November, Le Colonial will span more than 6,500 square feet, showcasing the collaboration among architectural and design firm Knauer Inc. of Chicago, artist and painter Jonas Wickman of Stockholm, Sweden, and DF Creative Designs of Connecticut.

The restaurant and lounge seamlessly blend its dramatic appointed indoor and outdoor spaces, evoking the elegance of 1920s Saigon. The 74-seat dining room will feature muted cream wall panels, antique baked mirrors, slow moving fans, hand painted periodic photographs, pewter bar top and lush plants, silk and brass custom made hanging light fixtures from Paris, and elegant leather banquettes. The 64-seat al fresco patio serves as a garden hideaway for guests to luxuriate among lush tropical foliage, and gorgeous blooms. Both the dining room and the patio dining areas feature subtle background music.

The 40-seat Lounge and Bar features mahogany wall paneling, a herringbone wood floor, gold leaf screens, and cream Venetian plaster walls, with plush seating of sofas and fauteuils, enhanced with vibrant and timeless music.

The sophisticated surrounds set the scene for guests to enjoy the subtleties and sensual flavors of French-Vietnamese cuisine. The kitchen will be helmed by acclaimed Vietnamese chef and cookbook author, Nicole Routhier, and National Culinary Director Hassan Obaye, whose unwavering commitment to food quality shines in plates that are meant for sharing. Traditional recipes showcase locally sourced vegetables, premium seafood, and prime meats, all brought to life through artful use of herbs and spices. The culinary team is developing menu items exclusive to the Naples restaurant that will feature local ingredients but will also feature some of the restaurant’s most iconic dishes.

For more information, visit naples.lecolonial.com.