Live, Give, and Celebrate at Naples Tables

The League Club’s annual Naples Tables extravaganza takes place February 28-29 at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón. Titled “Live, Give, Celebrate,” this year’s event will showcase spectacular tablescapes designed by interior designers and other creative individuals and businesses. Funds raised through organized events such as this have enabled The League Club, a nonprofit organization, to bestow more than $6.63 million in grants—supporting the environment, education, children, and families in the local community since its inception in 1986.

This year’s guest speaker is Dara Caponigro, chief creative officer and creative director for the 134-year-old F. Schumacher & Co. In her role with Schumacher, Caponigro directs and oversees product development, digital and print marketing, public relations and events, licensing, finished goods, and visual merchandising. She also serves as editor in chief of Frederic, the company’s glossy design publication. Read on for a Q&A with Caponigro that includes details about her upcoming visit to Naples.

NI: Prior to joining Schumacher, you held many noteworthy positions as a magazine editor, specializing in interior design and architecture. You are also an author of three—soon to be four—design books. You went from author to creative director. Do you consider yourself a writer? A designer? Both?

Caponigro: I don’t consider myself a writer, though I’ve certainly learned to write, or a designer, although I’ve done it at different times of my life. My mom is a designer, so I was exposed to the world of decoration at an early age. I graduated from Barnard College with a bachelor’s in English literature and a minor in biology and art history. I was always torn about what to do as a career. I’ve worked at the Bronx Zoo and the CooperHewitt museum. I then interviewed for a job as an assistant to the decorating editors at House Beautiful and got it. One magazine led to another. I was a sponge and learned everything. Being an editor is about having a creative vision and seeing it to fruition. It’s about being tapped into the zeitgeist and predicting what’s coming next.

Where do you get your creativity?

My creativity is a mystery to me. I suppose I’m predisposed to being creative, but I’m also very open and attuned to the world around me. I’m most creative when I’m not trying too hard, and I just let things flow. I am also very curious. I love seeing new things and learning. I am happiest when I am accomplishing things and moving forward. I always have my eye on what’s next, helping make me a good creative director and editor.

What attracted you to speaking at this year’s Naples Tables event?

I’ve heard amazing things about Naples Tables and the nonprofit work of The League Club and was honored to be asked. What an esteemed roster of former participants. I couldn’t be in better company. Although, I must admit I’m a bit intimidated.

What will you be sharing?

One of the things I’ve loved about my career is reporting on how different people express themselves. My presentation will focus on a broad range of styles and ideas, with the hope that there will be something interesting for everyone attending to take away.