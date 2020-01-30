Liven Up Your Walls with a Vertical Garden

Challenge: You have little space for planting but want the benefits of living flora. Solution: Install a green wall. Essentially, it’s a structure, either indoors or out, that’s covered with greenery and typically includes a growing medium like soil or water. These vertical gardens can both provide privacy and turn an empty or unattractive area into living works of art. What’s more, plants are a natural filtration system that can improve air quality. A green wall in the kitchen adds beauty along with fresh herbs to use in cooking. Locally, Eco Logic Land Care and Simply Think Environment Management offer vertical gardens and can help you learn more about the process.