Local Finds for the Well-Traveled

The Weekender

Korchmar, a family-owned and -operated business since 1917, recently relocated from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Naples; here, it continues the tradition of combining function and form in fine hand-crafted leather products like this Centennial Taft weekender bag ($620).

Tie It On

A classic black turtleneck ($295) in a breathable, soft fabric from Fallon & Ava makes elegant dressing easy; watch for a Naples-exclusive trunk show soon from the newly formed, all-female family team.

A Fierce Touch

Dominic Lacquaniti, founder of D. Lacquaniti, a women’s shoe boutique located just off Fifth Avenue South, says he designs comfortable shoes he wants to see on the female foot—like this Bella loafer ($550) in a cheetah print.

All the Right Angles

Fashion ambassador Sona Chakarian, who calls both Naples and Paris home, has introduced a chic line of fashions to Southwest Florida through her brand: . Fold this Leone geometric maxi dress ($2,085) from Leonard into your travel wardrobe.

Local Color

Long-time Neapolitan Allison Pezzuti created Pelerine, a brand featuring effortlessly wearable luxury silks; add a final flourish of color to an outfit with the Camille silk twill scarf ($365).

Art in Motion

From Turk & Turk, founded by Ilkay and Rasit Turk, comes this limited-edition denim jacket ($695), accented with hand-beaded pearls and an animal-print lining. Since only 15 were made, there’s little chance you’ll spot another on your short safari out of town.