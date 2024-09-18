Local Finds for the Well-Traveled

Pack these easy, stylish pieces boasting a Naples connection for your next getaway

Centennial Taft weekender bag by Korchmar. Photo courtesy of Korchmar
The Weekender

Korchmar, a family-owned and -operated business since 1917, recently relocated from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Naples; here, it continues the tradition of combining function and form in fine hand-crafted leather products like this Centennial Taft weekender bag ($620). 

A classic black turtleneck in a breathable, soft fabric from Fallon & Ava makes elegant dressing easy. Photo courtesy of Fallon & Ava
Tie It On

A classic black turtleneck ($295) in a breathable, soft fabric from Fallon & Ava makes elegant dressing easy; watch for a Naples-exclusive trunk show soon from the newly formed, all-female family team. 

Bella loafer. Photo courtesy of D. Lacquaniti
A Fierce Touch

Dominic Lacquaniti, founder of D. Lacquaniti, a women’s shoe boutique located just off Fifth Avenue South, says he designs comfortable shoes he wants to see on the female foot—like this Bella loafer ($550) in a cheetah print. 

Fold the Leonard Leone geometric maxi dress ($2,085) from the haute couture fashion house into your travel wardrobe. Photo courtesy of Leonard
All the Right Angles

Fashion ambassador Sona Chakarian, who calls both Naples and Paris home, has introduced a chic line of fashions to Southwest Florida through her brand: Concept Privé. Fold this Leone geometric maxi dress ($2,085) from Leonard into your travel wardrobe.

Camille silk twill scarf. Photo by Nick Shirghio
Local Color

Long-time Neapolitan Allison Pezzuti created Pelerine, a brand featuring effortlessly wearable luxury silks; add a final flourish of color to an outfit with the Camille silk twill scarf ($365).

Turk & Turk limited-edition denim jacket. Photo courtesy of Turk & Turk
Art in Motion

From Turk & Turk, founded by Ilkay and Rasit Turk, comes this limited-edition denim jacket ($695), accented with hand-beaded pearls and an animal-print lining. Since only 15 were made, there’s little chance you’ll spot another on your short safari out of town.

