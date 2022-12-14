Local Gifts for Guys

Ugly Sweater—Not!

He can sport the perfect sweater for holidays in the tropics with this Johnnie-O 100-percent fine merino wool pullover ($228). John Craig, Naples

Holiday Spirits

If your loved one appreciates the art of libation creation, this book, Art of Mixology ($16), is the ideal gift. Barnes & Noble, Naples

Feast Your Eyes

Hit the bull’s-eye with sight-related gifts like Face A Face Alium Surf 2 handmade glasses ($710) and Jacques Marie Mage Yves Black Fade 2 Ivy green-lensed sunglasses ($655). Edward Beiner, Naples

Sporty Slides

With these Salvatore Ferragamo green rubber pool slides ($230), going casual doesn’t mean jettisoning the luxe or the lavish. Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples; Salvatore Ferragamo, Naples

Stylish Accoutrements

He’s sure to make a sophisticated statement with this red leather alligator money clip ($260) or green leather alligator card case ($250). John Craig, Naples

Bedtime Bliss

Make sure your loved one is warm and well-snuggled on holiday mornings with this plaid flannel sleep set ($95). Ralph Lauren, Naples

Buckle Up

This Salvatore Ferragamo reversible red leather belt with gold buckle ($575) is a showstopper both in and out of the holiday season. Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples; Salvatore Ferragamo, Naples

Pining for Northern Climes?

The Birchwood Pine candle from Nest ($46) ensures the scents of the season stay intact, even when Florida sun hits the Christmas tree. Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples

Not Your Average Joe

Mornings are prettier and perkier with this Cerise ceramic Le Creuset mug ($22) and llly Whole Bean Classico Coffee ($16). Williams Sonoma, Naples

Scents of Kings

With warm and spicy notes, both Dubai Ruby and Dubai Emerald ($600 per 100 ml) by Bond No. 9 make beautiful stocking stuffers. Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples

Wrist Wrap

This striking Omega red rubber sailing bracelet ($300) flatters every wrist—whether on land or at sea. Omega, Naples

Drive Him Wild

This 1:18 scale replica of a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO ($1,595) is sure to bring a smile to his face. Ralph Lauren, Naples

Timely Tote

Nothing’s left behind with Salvatore Ferragamo’s Firenze 1927 army green canvas tote bag ($1,290), featuring leather handles. Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples; Salvatore Ferragamo, Naples