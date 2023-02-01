Love on the Canvas at The Baker Museum

Beginning February 4, tour masterpieces from the collection of the National Portrait Gallery in London in "Love Stories"

David Garrick; Eva Maria Garrick by Sir Joshua Reynolds. © National Portrait Gallery, London
It’s a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” explains Courtney McNeil, director and chief curator at The Baker Museum at Artis—Naples, about the groundbreaking exhibition “Love Stories.”

Linda McCartney; Paul McCartney by Humphrey Ocean. © National Portrait Gallery, London
Starting February 4, masterpieces from the collection of the National Portrait Gallery in London will be on display, arguing that ideas of love and desire have been critical to the development of portraiture from the sixteenth century to the present day.

Peter Pears; Benjamin Britten by Kenneth Green. © National Portrait Gallery, London
“The portraits in this inspiring exhibition consider topics including the role of portraiture in depicting partnership, documenting tragedy and scandal, and redefining the relationship between the artist and the muse,” McNeil remarks. Featured artists include Sir Joshua Reynolds, Angelica Kauffman, Man Ray, Lee Miller, David Hockney, and more. Support for the exhibition is provided by the Collier County Tourist Development Council.  

