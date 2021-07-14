Luxe Fabrics with a Legacy at Fortuny

If you’re a Downton Abbey fan, you may remember Lady Mary’s iconic blue pleated Delphos gown, worn in the 2019 movie. However, what you may not know is that the frock was produced in collaboration with the textile house Fortuny, makers of the original Delphos gown, created in 1907. And while vintage gowns may be what first come to mind when you hear the lauded Fortuny name, high fashion is only a small part of the story that brings them halfway around the globe to Naples.

What’s so special about Fortuny fabric? Established in early-1900s Venice by noted artist, inventor, and designer Mariano Fortuny, the company continues to produce some of the world’s finest printed fabrics—made on the same machines in the very factory where it all began. The creation process involves secret techniques passed along in trust from one generation to the next.

In looking ahead to the 2021 centennial of the Venice factory, Clive Daniel Home, one of Naples’ largest interior design firms and high-end furniture retailers, has added this exclusive Italian luxury brand’s textiles and furnishings to its lines. They kicked off the business relationship with a series of small events to introduce this elegant fabric to batches of clients, who had the opportunity to see and feel the yards of cloth, as well as learn about the brand’s heritage.

“Clive Daniel shares our passion for delivering luxury and quality, and has led the way in their market for decades,” says Fortuny CEO Mauri Riad, who was on hand at the events to greet guests and share brand stories.

The real beneficiaries of this partnership are Naples’ sophisticated interior designers and their discerning clients, who will have unparalleled access to Fortuny’s sought-after patterns and designs. Clive Daniel has an ample selection of solids in velvet, wool, and linen to pair with its exquisitely printed patterns. The collection is also comprised of mohair velvets, cashmere/silk velvets, and striped wools, all in a colorful array, making them easy to blend with existing decor or new design schemes.

“We are honored that our Naples showroom will be the area’s exclusive home for the fabulous Fortuny line,” says Daniel Lubner, CEO of Clive Daniel. “The match of such a revered name with the skill level of our design team will take our clients’ home interiors to the next level.”