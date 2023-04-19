Magenta Finds in Naples

Va Va Voom

The Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition (price upon request), with a top track speed of 170 mph, is available this year in a vibrant bespoke finish called Ruby Star Neo. Porsche Naples

Express Yourself

“I have enough jewelry,” said no one ever; add these colorful accessories to your collection: ruby mixed fancy stone earrings ($2,500), crystal ring ($450), and an amethyst-colored pendant ($3,500). N.color Salon, Naples

Boughs of Bougainvillea

As a shrub, a tree, or trained on a trellis, this fast-growing plant (25-gallon dwarf tree, $500) blooms on and off all year in brilliant color. Driftwood Garden Center, Naples

Swatch Me

Create a feature wall in your home with bold and beautiful colors like Framboise and Dynamo (price based upon paint grade and quantity). Sherwin-Williams locations, Naples

Genie in a Bottle

Modern in function and style, Joe Cariati glassware is available in a variety of colors and shapes, including this ultraviolet decanter ($1,200). Clive Daniel Home, Naples

Sweet Art

Vivid colors abound in these original contemporary paintings: Beaming in Space by Mary Ann Flynn-Fouse (below, $4,800) and Sun Bathing by Holly Manneck (at right, $12,000). Sweet Art Gallery, Naples

For the Grandkids

Put a smile on their faces when you pop in for a visit to deliver these fun items: Toysmith fuchsia slime for ages 5 and up ($7); Sour Strips lemonberry flavored candy ($4); and plush cherries ($38) by Jellycat. Pop Toy, Naples

Have a Bowl

Call it breakfast or lunch, this delicious concoction—the AB&J bowl (small, $11)—is full of goodness, including acai, banana, blueberries, granola, and hemp hearts. The Bowl, Naples