“Mailboxes of Marco” Community Project Returns

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is accepting photo submissions of artistically transformed mailboxes for the organization’s second annual “Art is Everywhere: Mailboxes of Marco” calendar project. The call for mailboxes went live on August 20 and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 24. Mailbox owners on Marco Island can participate in the project by submitting a high resolution image file (.jpeg) of their creative mailbox design and a completed waiver (download here). Participants can submit the image and completed waiver via email to info@marcoislandart.org.

The selection committee will begin making final decisions on Monday, September 27, and finish by Thursday, September 30. The committee will select 13 images for the 2022 calendar. Those selected will be notified by both email and phone no later than Friday, October 1.

The Marco Island Center for the Arts “Art is Everywhere” campaign was created by board member Mary Pat Palombo and launched in 2020 to encourage residents to find the art in everyday life around Marco Island. The initiative features some of the most artful, amusing, and creatively inspired mailboxes around Marco Island.