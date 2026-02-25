Make Time for Art this March at Naples Art District

This March, head to the Naples Art District for Art After Dark, Second Saturdays exhibits, and the fundraising Arty Party

Tour Richard Rosen's studio. Photo courtesy of Naples Art District
Art After Dark

On March 4, discover the Naples Art District, meet artists in their studio settings, find original art, and watch artwork come to life. Light refreshments are provided and the event is free to attend.
A Zebra That Can Fly by Barbara Groenteman. Photo courtesy of Naples Art District
Second Saturdays

During the monthly event on March 14, tour “Wings of Wonder,” featuring original artwork honoring the miraculous migration of the Monarch butterfly. Plus, enjoy an inspiring afternoon exploring Open Studios during this free event.
Arty Party. Photo courtesy of Naples Art District
The Arty Party

Raise money for the Naples Art District at this festive fundraiser March 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. All guests leave with an original piece of art! Tickets are $150 per person.
For more information, visit naplesartdistrict.com.

