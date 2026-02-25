Make Time for Art this March at Naples Art District

Art After Dark

On March 4, discover the Naples Art District, meet artists in their studio settings, find original art, and watch artwork come to life. Light refreshments are provided and the event is free to attend.

Second Saturdays During the monthly event on March 14, tour “Wings of Wonder,” featuring original artwork honoring the miraculous migration of the Monarch butterfly. Plus, enjoy an inspiring afternoon exploring Open Studios during this free event.

The Arty Party

Raise money for the Naples Art District at this festive fundraiser March 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. All guests leave with an original piece of art! Tickets are $150 per person.