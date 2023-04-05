Making the Rounds at Naples’ Farmers Markets

Local farmers markets thrive this time of year. While there are standard produce items carefully displayed under many of the tents, market days can also be full of surprises. Local artisans, chefs, and holistic entrepreneurs are known to set up shop, hoping to connect with like-minded residents.

To take advantage of the markets near you and to help you discover more, put the venues below on your radar. Keep in mind that markets are seasonal; some close for the summer. Others have had to relocate and reboot due to Hurricane Ian. The landscape is still changing. It’s part of the fun and adventure of wandering through a local farmers market.

Vanderbilt Farmers Market

2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Market typically closes June through September

Third Street South Farmer’s Market

Third Street South, Naples

Saturdays, 7:30-11:30 a.m., through April at this location

Pine Ridge Road Farmer’s Market

3370 Pine Ridge Road, Naples

Sundays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sugden Park Plaza Farmers Market

4270 Tamiami Trail East, Naples

Sundays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saint Paul’s Farmers’ Market

Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3807 Davis Blvd., Naples

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., through mid-April

Rookery Bay Farmers Market

300 Tower Road, Naples

Sundays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.