Making the Rounds at Naples’ Farmers Markets

Local farmers markets thrive this time of year. While there are standard produce items carefully displayed under many of the tents, market days can also be full of surprises. Local artisans, chefs, and holistic entrepreneurs are known to set up shop, hoping to connect with like-minded residents.
To take advantage of the markets near you and to help you discover more, put the venues below on your radar. Keep in mind that markets are seasonal; some close for the summer. Others have had to relocate and reboot due to Hurricane Ian. The landscape is still changing. It’s part of the fun and adventure of wandering through a local farmers market.
Vanderbilt Farmers Market
2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Market typically closes June through September
Third Street South Farmer’s Market
Third Street South, Naples
Saturdays, 7:30-11:30 a.m., through April at this location
Pine Ridge Road Farmer’s Market
3370 Pine Ridge Road, Naples
Sundays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sugden Park Plaza Farmers Market
4270 Tamiami Trail East, Naples
Sundays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saint Paul’s Farmers’ Market
Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3807 Davis Blvd., Naples
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., through mid-April
Rookery Bay Farmers Market
300 Tower Road, Naples
Sundays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Facebook Comments