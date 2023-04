Dr. Pena established his practice in Naples in 1990. He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is the president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. La-Piel Spa, the first medical spa in Naples, was created in 1995 to bring scientifically proven world-class skin care to the area.

Peña Plastic Surgery

6370 Pine Ridge Road, Suite 101 | Naples

239-348-7362 | dr-pena.com